World

Brazil: Torrential rain triggers deadly mudslides in Brazil

BBC NEWS
February 17, 2022 8:27 am

At least 54 people have died in landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, officials say.

The city, which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by torrential rainfall.

Houses in hillside neighbourhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city’s streets.

The city’s mayor has declared a state of emergency.

Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors. Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating in the streets.

“I found a girl who was buried alive,” Wendel Pio Lourenco, a 24-year-old resident, told the AFP news agency while heading to a local church in search of shelter.

“Everyone is saying it looks like a war zone.”

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on an official trip to Russia, has said he will organise immediate help for the victims.

More than 180 soldiers have been deployed and more specialised search teams are expected to arrive later on Wednesday.
In one of the worst-hit neighbourhoods, 80 houses are estimated to have been damaged by the gushing water.

Petrópolis, once the summer residence of the Brazilian emperor, is a popular tourist destination. But its location means it is also prone to landslides.

The worst incident happened in 2011, when more than 900 people were killed as mudslides hit Petrópolis and neighbouring cities.

