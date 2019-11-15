Brazil tops 2 million COVID-19 cases with 76,000 dead

Since late May, three months after Brazil’s first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward.

Today, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed two million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.

Even as cases wane somewhat in the biggest and hardest-hit Brazilian cities, the virus is peaking in new locations across the largest country in Latin America.

Experts blame denial of the virus’ deadly potential by President Jair Bolsonaro and lack of national coordination combined with scattershot responses by city and state governments, with some reopening earlier than health experts recommended.

An interim health minister untrained in the field is presiding over pandemic response. Bolsonaro himself is sick with Covid-19 after repeatedly flouting social distance recommendations and undermining local leaders’ restrictions on activity.