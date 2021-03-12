Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 million vaccine doses

Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since the President joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.
Brazil has been one of the worst-hit country’s by COVID-19 where over 278, 000 people have died.
