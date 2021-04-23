Home

Brazil passes 400,000 deaths amid slow vaccination

April 30, 2021 11:31 am
The 14-day average of deaths has been falling though the number remains high. [Source: BBC]

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has passed 400,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as the country continues to struggle with its vaccination programme.

There were 3,001 deaths in 24 hours after a peak of more than 4,000 was reached at the start of April.

The 14-day average of deaths and cases remains high but has seen a slight fall.

Congress has opened an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has frequently spoken out against lockdowns, masks and defended unproved drugs as treatment, is facing widespread criticism and his support has plummeted.

The outbreak has been fuelled by more transmissible variants of the virus and a lack of coordinated national measures.

The situation has improved in many areas, including where the health system was on the brink of collapse after states and cities imposed restrictions, but they are already being eased.

