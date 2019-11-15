Brazil needs 'significant support' - WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that in some parts of Brazil, intensive care units are at a critical stage because of the high number of Covid-19 patients.

Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world, after the US, in terms of infections. It’s on the brink of surpassing the UK’s death toll too – more than 40,000 people have now died in Brazil.

There are clear hotspots in Brazil, especially in heavily populated areas. That’s according to Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme.

Ryan said that while most intensive care units in the country were no more than around 80% full – and the health system was coping – some places had seen occupancy exceed 90% and were critical.

He warned that Brazil still needed significant support to combat the virus.