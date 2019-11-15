Brazil, Mexico COVID-19 deaths hit daily record

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil and Mexico soared to new daily record, with 1,349 and 1,092 confirmed fatalities even as the country begins to ease lockdown restrictions.

Brazil now has more than 32,000 deaths, while Mexico has over 11,000.

At least two US senators have accused China of hiding data from the World Health Organization that could have altered the course of the coronavirus outbreak, even as a Chinese official denied delays in sharing information and said the government acted openly and transparently.

The malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine – which President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19, proved ineffective for that purpose in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease, according to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Around 6.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 386,000 people have died, including some 107,000 in the US. More than 2.7 million have recovered from the disease.