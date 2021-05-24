Home

Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid 'critical' situation

BBC
June 21, 2021 5:13 am

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen.

The virus continues to spread as President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures like social distancing.

The health institute Fiocruz says the situation is “critical”. Only 11% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Tens of thousands of Brazilians joined anti-government protests on Saturday.

President Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for not implementing a co-ordinated national response and for his scepticism toward vaccines, lockdowns and mask-wearing requirements, which he has sought to loosen.

 

