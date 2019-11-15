Brazil faces dark week as COVID-19 toll rises

Brazil appears to be entering another dark week, as coronavirus cases grow by the thousands and controversy swells around President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 15,813 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to over 363,000. More than 22,000 Brazilians have died so far.

It followed a grim milestone Saturday, when Brazil overtook Russia to become the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.