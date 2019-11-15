Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths

Brazil has become the second country, after the US, to register more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The grim milestone comes days after the country confirmed more than one million coronavirus infections.

But experts say the true numbers are higher due to a lack of testing and the outbreak’s peak is still to come.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters and opponents of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro have taken to the streets in rival protests.

Bolsonaro has also been heavily criticised for his response to the coronavirus outbreak. He has opposed lockdowns and openly disagreed with advice from his government’s own health ministry.