Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths

Brazil has become the second country, after the US, to register more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

It comes amid growing political tension and just days after the country confirmed more than one million coronavirus infections.

Brazil recorded its highest number of daily deaths on 4 June; the seven-day average seems to have plateaued since.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to oppose lockdowns and focus on the economy has been hugely divisive.

[Source: BBC]