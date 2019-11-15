World
Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
June 23, 2020 6:54 am
Brazil has become the second country, after the US, to register more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.
It comes amid growing political tension and just days after the country confirmed more than one million coronavirus infections.
Brazil recorded its highest number of daily deaths on 4 June; the seven-day average seems to have plateaued since.
President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to oppose lockdowns and focus on the economy has been hugely divisive.
[Source: BBC]
