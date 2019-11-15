Brazil becomes second country to hit one million cases

Brazil has become the second country in the world to confirm more than one million cases of COVID-19, as the disease continues to spread.

The figure, however, is believed to be higher because of insufficient testing.

Only the US has had more infections.

Brazil’s health ministry has confirmed over one million cases but experts say the outbreak is weeks away from its peak.

Poor communities and indigenous people have been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for his response to the crisis.

The far-right leader – who initially described the disease as a “little flu” – has repeatedly clashed with state governors and mayors who have adopted strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, shutting down major cities.