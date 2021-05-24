Brazil bank robbers tie hostages to getaway cars in Araçatuba

Bank robbers strapped hostages to the top of their getaway vehicles after a raid in the southern Brazilian city of Araçatuba.

Police said that at least three people were killed, among them one suspect.

Officials said more than 20 people took part in the heist, blocking off roads with burning vehicles and placing explosive devices across the city.

Large-scale bank robberies have become more frequent in recent years, with hostages used as human shields.

Initial reports had put the number of assailants at more than 50 but that number has since been revised down to between 15 and 20.

Lieutenant Alexandre Guedes of the Military Police told GloboNews that one man was killed by the gang when they found him filming them.

A woman and a suspect were killed in a stand-off with police outside the city as gang members tried to make their escape, officials said.

A 25-year old cyclist was seriously injured when one of the explosive devices planted by the gang went off as he cycled past.

He was taken to hospital, where both of his feet had to be amputated, local media reported.

Three other men are in hospital with bullet wounds.

Lt Guedes said there were still at least 14 bombs across the city and that the first indication was that they had some sort of sensor, which is triggered either by heat or motion.

Schools will remain closed on Monday and residents have been urged to stay indoors until all the devices have been dismantled.

Police said three suspects had been arrested.