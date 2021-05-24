Home

World

Boy of 11 flees to safety in Slovakia by himself

| @BBCWorld
March 9, 2022 10:01 am
[Source: BBC]

An 11-year-old boy has arrived safely in Slovakia after travelling some 1,200km from eastern Ukraine with no more than two small bags, a passport and his relatives’ phone number.

Hassan, left his home in Zaporizhzhia because his mother could not leave her elderly mother.

She put him on a train and when he finally got to the border he was helped across by customs officers.

Officials say he was a true hero and had won over everyone with his smile.

The boy arrived at the border carrying a plastic bag, a small red backpack and his passport. He was taken in by volunteers who gave him food and a drink while border officials got in touch with relatives in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

His mother, in a video posted by Slovak police, thanked everyone for taking care of her son and explained why he had travelled across the country when it was in the grip of a Russian invasion.

Hassan is one of more than two million people who have fled Russia’s war in Ukraine. More than 1.2 million have arrived in Poland, while 140,745 have reached Slovakia, according to the latest UN figures.

