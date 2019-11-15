Boy, 13, becomes UK's youngest COVID-19 victim

A 13-year-old boy in London is thought to be the UK’s youngest known victim of the novel coronavirus.

King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, south London, said in a statement Tuesday that the teenager, who tested positive for COVID-19, had died. It said that its “thoughts and condolences” were with the boy’s family.

“Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time,” the statement read. “The death has been referred to the Coroner and no further comment will be made.”

Article continues after advertisement

According to a breakdown of victims of COVID-19 published by Britain’s office of National Statistics, the boy is thought to be the youngest known victim of the novel Coronavirus in the UK.

A fundraiser to cover the costs of his funeral has been set up on the crowdfunding website Go Fund Me by Madinah College, where one of his siblings works.

“It is with great sadness to announce that the younger brother of one of our teachers at Madinah College has sadly passed away,” the page read, adding that the boy apparently had no pre-existing health conditions and “died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of COVID-19”.