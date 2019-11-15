Boris Johnson warns of tougher measures

The government of the United Kingdom has warned of tougher measures if people do not follow the latest coronavirus restrictions.

In a television broadcast on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they must reserve the right to go further if cases continue to rise.

New rules were announced across the UK on Tuesday, with Mr Johnson warning they could last up to six months.

In England, office workers are being told to work from home again and rules on face coverings have been expanded.

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will have to close by 10pm, and the number of people allowed at weddings has been halved.

Meanwhile, the fines for breaking the rules will also increase to £200 on the first offence.