Boris Johnson unveils 'conditional plan' to reopen society

BBC news
May 11, 2020 12:28 pm
Boris Johnson

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stressed the “stay at home” message remains in place in Scotland after Boris Johnson announced his “conditional plan” to reopen society.

During his statement, the prime minister urged people to “stay alert, control the virus and save lives”.

But Sturgeon said there should be a “simpler” message and that people in Scotland should still stay at home.

The once-a-day exercise limit will be removed in Scotland from Monday.

