Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

Boris Johnson has announced a training programme for Ukrainian forces he said could “change the equation” of the war.

The prime minister met President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise trip to the nation’s capital Kyiv.

He pulled out of a conference of northern Tory MPs at the last minute and before the Wakefield by-election.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said PM’s Kyiv trip had been “important”, adding he was not “affronted” by him cancelling speaking at the conference.

But Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership business group, told the BBC it was a “missed opportunity” to engage with his MPs and people from the region.

“As much as I value and think the importance of him being in Ukraine is significant, the issue is timing. The prime minister could have done that potentially another time.”

Mr Johnson was making his second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

He had been due to speak at a conference in Doncaster ahead of the by-election in Wakefield, which was triggered after Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Mr Berry, the leader of the Northern Research Group group of Conservative MPs, said Mr Johnson’s decision not to attend the conference was “not a snub”.

But he later told Channel 4 News: “Clearly, people were disappointed. We had 30-plus colleagues here and 400 members.”

Mr Wallace said such visits had to be organised in “total secrecy” and it was important for Mr Johnson to show support for an ally that was at war.

“Helping Ukraine win and trying to help at home are linked. Part of the inflation we see comes from gas and food prices which are partly driven upwards because of this conflict,” Mr Wallace tweeted.