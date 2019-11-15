Home

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

CNN
April 9, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care at a London hospital.

Johnson is clinically stable and is responding to treatment, his official spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister is receiving oxygen treatment is breathing without support, he said.
Johnson was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital, close to the Houses of Parliament, on Sunday night and was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday.
On Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove acknowledged that fellow ministers were taken by surprise when they found out Johnson had been taken into intensive care.

