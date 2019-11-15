Boris Johnson: Replace Iran nuclear plan with 'Trump deal', says PM

The PM has said the Iran nuclear deal should be replaced with a “Trump deal”.

Boris Johnson said he recognised US concerns the 2015 deal was “flawed”, but there had to be a way of stopping Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“If we’re going to get rid of it then we need a replacement,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Let’s replace it with the Trump deal.”

His comments came as the UK, France and Germany triggered a dispute mechanism in the deal after violations by Iran.

There are growing fears for the future of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by the US in 2018.

Iran has suspended all limits on its production of enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons. It has said it is responding to sanctions reinstated by the US.