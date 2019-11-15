Boris Johnson postpones lockdown easing in England

The further easing of lockdown restrictions in England – due to come in this weekend – has been postponed for at least two weeks, after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Casinos and bowling alleys will remain shut, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to “squeeze the brake pedal”.

Face coverings will be mandatory in more indoor settings, such as cinemas.

England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the UK may have hit its limits on easing restrictions.

The prime minister said progress in tackling coronavirus continues, with the daily and weekly number of deaths falling, but warned that some European countries are “struggling” to control it.