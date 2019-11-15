Home

World

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2020 10:36 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson [Source: BBC]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

Article continues after advertisement

A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Raab said there was an “incredibly strong team spirit” behind the prime minister.

