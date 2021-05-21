Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Vaccination effort ramped up|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains closed|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|Community leaders told to provide guidance|A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|
Full Coverage

World

Boris Johnson marries fiancée in secret ceremony

| @BBCWorld
May 30, 2021 11:13 am
The prime minister and Carrie Symonds were photographed as they went to vote in this month's local elections [Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, it has been reported.

The wedding was held in front of close friends and family on Saturday, according to several newspapers.

Downing Street has declined to comment.

Article continues after advertisement

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your marriage today”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster also wished them a “huge congratulations” on Twitter.

The Mail on Sunday reported that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.

A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.

The Sun said senior Downing Street aides did not know about the wedding.

Members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral just after 13:30 BST, it added.

Ms Symonds, 33, who wore a white dress to exchange vows with the prime minister, is reported to have arrived in a limo about half an hour later.

Musicians were pictured leaving No 10 on Saturday night.

Ms Symonds was first romantically linked to Mr Johnson, 56, by the media in early 2019.

They revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant in February 2020.

Their son, Wilfred, was born last April.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.