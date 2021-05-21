Boris Johnson marries fiancée in secret ceremony

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, it has been reported.

The wedding was held in front of close friends and family on Saturday, according to several newspapers.

Downing Street has declined to comment.

Article continues after advertisement

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your marriage today”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster also wished them a “huge congratulations” on Twitter.

The Mail on Sunday reported that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.

A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.

The Sun said senior Downing Street aides did not know about the wedding.

Members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral just after 13:30 BST, it added.

Ms Symonds, 33, who wore a white dress to exchange vows with the prime minister, is reported to have arrived in a limo about half an hour later.

Musicians were pictured leaving No 10 on Saturday night.

Ms Symonds was first romantically linked to Mr Johnson, 56, by the media in early 2019.

They revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant in February 2020.

Their son, Wilfred, was born last April.