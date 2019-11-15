Boris Johnson leaves hospital, saying 'things could have gone either way'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked those who saved his life as he left hospital on Sunday, saying “things could have gone either way” for him.

Johnson, who was admitted a week ago for “persistent” COVID-19 symptoms, added in a video posted to Twitter that “it’s hard to find the words to express my debt.”

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” Johnson’s spokesperson said, referring to the PM’s official country residence.

The 55-year-old was moved to intensive care on Monday. He spent three nights in the ICU and received “standard oxygen treatment,” according to his spokesperson, but the PM did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation.

The spokesperson said that on the advice of his medical team, the PM won’t immediately be returning to work.

Johnson’s stated intention to continue working after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 was questioned by some when he was admitted to hospital.

Johnson announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 27. He said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would continue leading the country — while self-isolating in his apartment in Downing Street. He was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London 10 days later.

On Saturday, the PM issued a statement thanking the National Health Service staff at St. Thomas’ Hospital. “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” he said.