Boris Johnson is out of intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” Downing Street said in a statement Thursday.

“He is in extremely good spirits,” the statement added.

Some background: The 55-year-old was taken to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday because he was displaying “persistent” symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Johnson’s condition worsened on Monday, and he was taken to the ICU. On Tuesday, Downing Street said he was in a stable condition.

He did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation and did not have pneumonia, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for the Prime Minister.