World

Boris Johnson: Former minister joins calls for PM to resign

| @BBCWorld
February 5, 2022 6:20 pm
Boris Johnson

Another Conservative MP has called for Boris Johnson to resign as the turmoil at 10 Downing Street continues.

Former minister Nick Gibb is the latest Tory to submit a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

He said his constituents were furious that No 10 had been “flagrantly disregarding” the Covid rules they set.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports a photograph of Mr Johnson holding a beer at a birthday gathering has been handed to police investigating COVID breaches.

The paper said the picture is one of 300 submitted to the Metropolitan Police investigation into 12 alleged gatherings and is thought to have been taken by the PM’s official photographer, who is funded by the taxpayer.

It says it shows the prime minister holding a can of beer at an event in No 10’s Cabinet Room in June 2020, alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was holding a soft drink.

