Boris Johnson fires Gavin Williamson as he rings cabinet changes

@BBCWorld
September 16, 2021 11:38 am
Liz Truss has been promoted to one of the key jobs in government. [Source: BBC]

Boris Johnson has fired a string of cabinet ministers and promoted new faces to replace them – in a major reshuffle.

The prime minister sacked under-fire Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson and moved Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the justice department.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel keep their jobs.

But there are promotions for Liz Truss, who goes to the Foreign Office, and Nadine Dorries, who gets culture.

Downing Street said the aim of the reshuffle was to “put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic”.

More moves are expected over the coming hours, as Mr Johnson seeks to fill vacant positions.

In addition to justice secretary and Lord Chancellor, Mr Raab has also been given the title of deputy prime minister, after what is understood to have been a lengthy and difficult conversation with the prime minister.

A source denied Mr Raab was angry with the move from the Foreign Office, but he is understood to be unhappy with the way his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan was portrayed.

