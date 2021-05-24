Home

World

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over lockdown parties

April 13, 2022 6:00 am
Boris Johnson. [Source: BBC News]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a Covid lockdown.

The prime minister confirmed he had paid the fixed penalty notice (FPN) for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been fined, while the PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, confirmed she had paid an FPN relating to the same event.

Johnson apologised but said he would not resign over the incident.

Johnson’s fine makes him the UK’s first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

