Borders Shut as coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to 798, up from 590 yesterday.

Spain has declared a state of emergency as it sees a steep rise in the number of cases.

English Premier League suspends all matches until 3 April – Uefa Champions League and Europa League also affected.

BBC reports that Belgium, France, Switzerland parts of Germany, India and some US states become the latest places to close schools.

Countries including Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malta, Ukraine, Pakistan and Hong Kong announce travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

Meanwhile, England’s local elections, due in May, have been postponed to 2021.