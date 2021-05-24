Home

World

Bomb squad caused Los Angeles fireworks explosion

TVNZ
July 20, 2021 10:34 am
[Source: stamfordadvocate]

Los Angeles bomb technicians grossly miscalculated the weight of homemade fireworks last month when they detonated them in a containment chamber, causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighbourhood.

Police Chief Micheal Moore says five members of the department’s bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues. They could face discipline.

The bomb technicians — without using a scale, as is allowed by Los Angeles police procedures — estimated the weight of the explosives and a counter-charge to be about 7.48 kilograms.

Federal authorities who weighed the remains after the blast calculated that the weight was actually more than 19 kilograms.

