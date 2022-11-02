Bolsonaro breaks silence without acknowledging defeat

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has broken the silence he had maintained since being defeated in Sunday’s presidential election.

He thanked voters who had cast their ballots for him but did not acknowledge defeat.

But he did not contest the result either, as some had feared he may have.

His chief of staff spoke after Mr Bolsonaro’s brief statement saying that the “process of transition” of power would begin.

Mr Bolsonaro said that he had always stayed within the framework of the constitution and would continue to respect it.

He did not mention Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his arch-rival who narrowly beat him on Sunday, at all.

Tension had risen in the country after Mr Bolsonaro broke with the tradition of acknowledging defeat.

Some of his supporters are refusing to recognise the results, and have erected roadblocks across the country.

Police said they had cleared more than 300 roadblocks so far, but 267 remain.

Dozens of flights in and out of São Paulo’s international airport had to be cancelled after a key access road was cut off by protesters.

Blockages have been reported in all but two states, causing considerable disruption and affecting food supply chains.

Travellers on busses reported running low on water and food as they spent hours stuck in queues.

The head of Brazil’s Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, said there was “a risk to national security” and ordered that the roads be cleared.

The blockades started shortly after Brazil’s electoral authorities announced a narrow win for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the run-off of the presidential election.

With all the votes counted, Lula had 50.9% of the valid votes against Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. The result was announced just before 20:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Sunday.

It is customary for the defeated candidate to congratulate the winner and no previous outgoing president had taken this long to contact their successor.

Normally very active on social media, Mr Bolsonaro had also remained silent on all his social platforms.

On Tuesday, before Mr Bolsonaro had spoken, the group representing highway police said the president’s silence “was encouraging a section of his followers to block Brazilian roads”.

Combative statements from the president in the past – such as that “only God” could remove him from office – meant that there had been a tense wait for him to appear in public.

Before the election, he had repeatedly cast unfounded doubts on the voting system.

Close allies of Mr Bolsonaro however have congratulated Lula on his win, and the powerful speaker of the lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira, said that “the will of the majority, as it is expressed in the polls, can never be contested”.

Congratulations also poured in from across the world, with US President Biden saying the win came “following free, fair and credible elections”.

Members of Mr Bolsonaro’s government have also been in touch with Lula’s team to start working on the transition of power ahead of Lula’s swearing-in on 1 January 2023.

And while Mr Bolsonaro is looking increasingly isolated politically, hardcore supporters appear emboldened by his failure to acknowledge defeat.

“We will not accept losing what we have gained, we want what is written on our flag, ‘order and progress’,” one protester in Rio de Janeiro told AFP news agency.

“We will not accept the situation as it is,” the man added.

President-elect Lula, meanwhile, has been holding phone calls with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He also had an in-person meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernández.