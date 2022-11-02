Bolsonaro breaks silence, says will follow Brazil’s constitution

[Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

Jair Bolsonaro has said he will respect Brazil’s constitution after his election defeat to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, breaking nearly two days of public silence that fuelled concerns the far-right leader was planning to reject the results.

In a brief statement to reporters at the presidential palace in Brasilia on Tuesday afternoon, Bolsonaro did not reference his loss in Sunday’s run-off or concede defeat to Lula, but he thanked his supporters for their backing.

“I have always been labelled undemocratic, and unlike my accusers, I have always respected the framework of the Constitution,” he said. “As President of the Republic and as a citizen, I will continue to respect all the commandments of our Constitution.”

Article continues after advertisement

Taking the podium after Bolsonaro’s address, his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, said the president had “authorised” a transition process to Lula’s government.

Bolsonaro was narrowly defeated on Sunday, garnering 49.1 percent of the vote to Lula’s 50.9 percent and becoming the first sitting president to lose a re-election bid in Brazil’s post-dictatorship era.

For months, he had falsely claimed the country’s electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud – an allegation rejected by judicial experts, but which raised fears the former army captain could be preparing to contest the outcome.

“I have always been labelled undemocratic, and unlike my accusers, I have always respected the framework of the Constitution,” he said. “As President of the Republic and as a citizen, I will continue to respect all the commandments of our Constitution.”

Taking the podium after Bolsonaro’s address, his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, said the president had “authorised” a transition process to Lula’s government.

Bolsonaro was narrowly defeated on Sunday, garnering 49.1 percent of the vote to Lula’s 50.9 percent and becoming the first sitting president to lose a re-election bid in Brazil’s post-dictatorship era.

For months, he had falsely claimed the country’s electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud – an allegation rejected by judicial experts, but which raised fears the former army captain could be preparing to contest the outcome.

Many of Bolsonaro’s key political allies had already publicly acknowledged Lula’s victory, putting pressure on him to do the same.

Some, including Nogueira, have begun to establish contact with the Lula camp to discuss a transition while others, including the speaker of the lower house of the National Congress, had publicly said the Bolsonaro government should respect the election result.

Reporting from Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew said “it was a very, very long wait and a very brief statement” from Bolsonaro, “but he used the statement to project himself as the leader of the conservative right in Brazil”.

Lula had criticised Bolsonaro for not immediately conceding defeat or calling him after the election results were announced on Sunday evening. “Any place else in the world, the defeated president would have called me to recognise his defeat,” he said in his victory speech in Sao Paulo.