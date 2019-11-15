Bollywood star recovers from COVID-19

One of India’s best-known film stars, Amitabh Bachchan, has been discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Last month the 77-year-old actor told his millions of Twitter followers that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he said he had left the hospital after testing negative.

He thanked his fans for their prayers, as well as staff at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for their “excellent care”.

Bachchan was admitted to hospital last month along with his son, Abhishek, who also tested positive. The actor’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter also had positive tests.

India is currently seeing a surge in coronavirus infections.

On Sunday the country recorded more than 50,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row. Maharashtra, home to the financial capital, Mumbai, has been the worst affected state but there are rapid rises in other areas including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

In another development on Sunday, Indian home minister Amit Shah said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Shah said he felt well but had been admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors.