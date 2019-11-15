Bollywood megastar and son test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were on Saturday evening admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

This is after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The veteran actor made the announcement on social media moments after news broke of his health situation. Abhishek accompanied the megastar to the hospital.

“I have tested COVID positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” the 77-year-old actor said in a post on social media platform Twitter.

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek too announced on social media about the development. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you… The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” he said.

Several political leaders prayed for his speedy recovery and wished him good health. Those who wished him included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The legendary actor was last seen on the silver screen in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, where he starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film premiered on an OTT platform after the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown prevented it from getting released in cinema halls.

His upcoming film ventures include Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. He is also set to make a comeback on the famous television show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B, has he is fondly called, was clinical in his efforts to help stranded migrants get back to their homes. He arranged special flights to help around 700 migrants to fly from Mumbai to Lucknow last month.

Bachchan had organised four special flights to send about 180 migrant workers in each of the flights. The migrants hailed from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh, and they thanked the actor his act of kindness.