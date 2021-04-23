Home

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

India Times.com
May 6, 2021 7:16 am

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Deepika is currently in Bengaluru with her family.

Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha have also tested positive for the virus.

The ‘Piku’ actress was recently snapped with her husband Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport when the duo were flying out to Bengaluru to spend some time with Padukone’s family.

The report about the actress testing positive for the virus was confirmed by International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), who took to Twitter to share the news.
However, there has been no additional information on Deepika Padukone’s health yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he reported a high fever.

He is currently under treatment for coronavirus and is recovering. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

So far, several celebrities including Indian cricketers have contracted the virus. India is currently struggling with a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and has been recording over 3 lakh positive cases each day for the last couple of weeks.

