Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in the Indian city of Mumbai.

The 67-year-old was from the Kapoor family which has long dominated the Hindi film industry.

The actor made a huge splash in 1973 with Bobby, his first lead role.

Article continues after advertisement

He played the romantic lead in dozens of films for over two decades, after which he made a successful transition to character roles.

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after a year-long treatment in New York.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told Press Trust of India.

Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor’s film, Mera Naam Joker.