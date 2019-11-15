Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep has died in Mumbai, India.

The 81-year-old actor who had health-related issues for some time died on Thursday.

He is survived by his actor sons Jaaved Jaffry and Naved Jaffry.

Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, Jagdeep began his career as a child artiste and survived in Bollywood for over five-six decades working in more than 400 films.

Jagdeep was best known for his stint in ’Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ and performance in comedy film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, where he played Salman Khan’s father, Bankelal.

He was honoured with a lifetime achievement by International Indian Film Academy.

His brand of physical humour punctuated by comical facial expressions helped him build his own army of fans.