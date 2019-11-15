Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race

Bolivians are voting in a presidential election following last year’s turmoil which ended the 13-year rule of left-wing President Evo Morales.

Mr Morales resigned and fled the country, having declared victory in a rigged vote subsequently annulled.

His Movement Towards Socialism (Mas) party candidate, Luis Arce, has been the consistent favourite to win.

The main challenger is former President Carlos Mesa, the centrist candidate of the Citizens’ Community alliance.

If neither of them succeeds in obtaining more than 50% of the votes or 40% with a 10-point lead over the nearest challenger, a run-off will be held on 29 November.

Sunday’s vote is on a new president, vice president and 166 members of congress.

The race has already been postponed twice due to coronavirus concerns, and political tensions are high