Boko Haram says it carried out Nigeria massacre

The Islamist militant group Boko Haram has released a new video.

In the video it said its fighters killed 78 farmers in Zabarmari area near Maiduguri in north-east Nigeria.

On Saturday armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on farmers harvesting in rice fields.

At least 43 bodies of the victims were recovered and buried on Sunday.

In the video seen by the BBC, Abubakar Shekau, the leader of a Boko Haram faction – who masked his face – said that the group carried out the attack on the farmers at the weekend.

This is coming amid growing outrage across Nigeria over the killings, described as the worst in recent months.

In a rowdy session on Tuesday, members of parliament invited President Muhammadu Buhari to brief the lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

Senators also demanded that the country’s security chiefs lose their jobs.

This is the third time the Nigerian senate will ask the president to sack the heads of the military.