Nigerian militant group leader dies

The leader of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, has killed himself, a rival militant group said in an audio recording.

In the audio, obtained by news agencies, the Islamic State West Africa Province said the leader died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between the two groups.

He was reported dead last month and has been reported killed before.

Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government has confirmed his death.

Since then, more than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes in the deadly insurgency in northeast Nigeria.