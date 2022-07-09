Body of assassinated former Japanese leader arrives back in Tokyo

[Source: CNN]

The body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived back at his home in Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was assassinated in a daylight shooting, sending a nation unaccustomed to gun violence into a state of shock and anger.

His widow, Akie Abe, traveled with her husband’s body from the central city of Nara back to Tokyo, where the family resides. Officials will now meet with the family to discuss funeral arrangements, Abe’s office told CNN.

As Abe’s body arrived home, police continued to question the suspected gunman who had earlier admitted the killing and in whose home police found multiple types of homemade guns assembled with iron pipes, authorities said.

That a former prime minster could be shot dead at close range while giving a speech in broad daylight in a country with one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crime has reverberated around Japan and the world.

Presidents, prime ministers and other international leaders sent tributes expressing outrage and sadness over the killing.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead by doctors at the Nara Medical University Hospital, at 5:03 p.m local time on Friday, just over five hours after being shot while delivering a campaign speech in front of a small crowd on a street.

At the time of the shooting, Abe was speaking in support of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidates ahead of Upper House elections on Sunday, which are still scheduled to go ahead.

Despite resigning as Japan’s prime minister in 2020 due to health reasons, Abe remained an influential figure in the country’s political landscape and continued to campaign for the LDP.

Abe arrived at hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and despite a team of medical staff fighting to resuscitate him, the former prime minister died from excessive bleeding caused by gunshot wounds to his neck and heart, doctors said.