Bloomberg to join Democratic debate amid poll surge

February 19, 2020 6:17 am

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will take part in a nomination debate for the first time on Wednesday, his campaign confirmed.

In order to take part in the Nevada debate, he had to poll above double digits in four national polls recognised by the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found he had support from 19% of those surveyed.

The ex-New York Mayor is not competing in the first four nomination contests.

Mr Bloomberg, 78, has instead chosen to enter the race on 3 March, known as Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote.

He came in second place in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Bernie Sanders came in first with 31% support nationally and Joe Biden was in third place with 15%.

