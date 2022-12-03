Bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe

[Source: CNN]

More than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts have been sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Friday.

There have been 17 cases of embassies receiving either letter bombs, false bomb letters, or letters containing animals parts, like the eyes of cows and pigs, he added.

CNN was shown an image of one of the letters containing what officials said was the eyeball of a pig inside a padded envelope.

“It started with an explosion at the embassy of Ukraine in Spain,” Kuleba said. “But what followed this explosion was more weird, and I would even say sick.”

Kuleba was referring to an explosion that occurred on Wednesday at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one Ukrainian employee who was handling a letter addressed to the country’s ambassador to Spain. Spanish officials said Thursday a letter bomb was also sent to the country’s prime minister last week and another to the US embassy.

Kyiv’s embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, and the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, have also received suspicious packages, Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said Friday on Facebook.

The packages were “soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell,” he said. “We are examining the meaning of this message.”

Ukraine has put all of its overseas diplomatic stations under heightened security following the slew of suspicious mail.

The Ukrainian Consulate in Brno, a city in the southeast of the Czech Republic, was briefly evacuated on Friday after receiving a suspicious package containing animal tissue, Czech police added in a tweet on Friday.