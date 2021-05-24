Blinken meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the US secretaries of state and defence are meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

This is the highest-level visit to Kyiv by a US delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Ukraine but there has been no immediate comment from the US.

The meeting comes as Ukraine presses the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion.