Blinken agrees reason to believe Russia will invade 'before this night is over'

It’s being widely reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believed that before the night is over, Russian forces will have invaded Ukraine.

Those words were technically put to him by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt – but he did agree with them.

Here’s a transcript:

Lester Holt: “Do you have reason to believe that before this night is over, Russian forces will be engaged in something akin to a full invasion of Ukraine?”

Antony Blinken: “I do. Unfortunately, Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine’s borders to the north, to the east, to the south. Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine.”

Holt: “To be clear, you think tonight that could happen or will happen?”

Blinken: “Look, I can’t put a date or an exact time on it but everything is in place for Russia to move forward.”