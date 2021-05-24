Blinken accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he agrees with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.

He adds that US experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in the country.

He says he finds it “difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise” after the destruction over the past few weeks.

Blinken adds that he has not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring the war to a conclusion through diplomacy.