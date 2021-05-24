Home

World

Blasts reported in airpot area near Lviv

| @BBCWorld
March 18, 2022 5:00 pm
[Source: BBC News]

Philippine President has said he will not commit troops to fight in Ukraine if America were to engage in the conflict.

America and the Philippines have a mutual defence treaty that commits both nations to support each other if either country were attacked by an external party.

The Philippine President says it is not their battle to fight.



After taking office in mid-2016, the Philippine President has taken steps to strengthen relations with Moscow, while criticising U.S. security policies.

In Thursday’s speech, the President described his Russian counterpart as a “personal friend” and has in the past reportedly described the Russian leader as his “idol”.

However, he also made a comparison with the Ukraine conflict with his ‘War on Drugs, which has seen thousands of drug suspects killed during police operations since starting in 2016.

