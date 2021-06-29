Blanket COVID boosters risk prolonging pandemic, WHO chief warns

The World Health Organization chief has warned that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional COVID-19 vaccine doses was deepening the inequity in access to jabs that is prolonging the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted on Wednesday that the priority must remain to get vaccines to vulnerable people everywhere rather than giving additional doses to the already vaccinated.

“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” he told reporters.

Article continues after advertisement

The UN health agency has long decried the glaring inequity in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Allowing COVID-19 to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging, it argues.

“Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” Tedros told reporters.

He said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still have not reached. And he noted that “the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people.”

Months ago, Tedros called in vain for a moratorium on booster doses to vaccinated, healthy people until at least 40 percent of people in all countries had received a first jab.

He pointed out Wednesday that while enough vaccines had been given to people globally this year to reach that target, distortions in global supply meant that only half the world’s countries had done so.