Blair calls US withdrawal 'imbecilic'

Former UK PM Tony Blair has described the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan as “imbecilic” in his first public statement since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last Sunday.

The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people was “tragic, dangerous, unnecessary”, he said on his website.

Blair led the UK when it invaded the country alongside the US in 2001, following the 11 September attacks.

He said the exit of allied troops would have Jihadist groups “cheering”.

Blair also said that Britain has a “moral obligation” to stay in Afghanistan until “all those who need to be are evacuated”.