Blackouts in 1,162 towns and villages after Russia strikes

[Source: BBC]

More than a thousand towns and villages across Ukraine remain without power after massive Russian attacks in recent days.

The Ukraine’s emergencies services spokesman says more than 70 people had been killed in the rocket and drone strikes since 7 October.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed in the past eight days.

Parts of the capital Kyiv have no power and water after new strikes on Tuesday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that all three victims of the latest Russian strikes were employees of “critical infrastructure”, adding that two facilities in the capital had been hit.