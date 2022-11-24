Blackouts across Ukraine amid wave of Russian strikes

[Source: BBC]

A series of strikes has knocked out electricity supplies to large parts of Ukraine, including Lviv, Odessa and Kyiv.

More than half of neighbouring Moldova is without electricity as well, the deputy prime minister said.

Three power stations have been disconnected from Ukraine’s nationwide network.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy network for weeks, damaging almost half of it.

Today’s missile strikes have also killed at least three people in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, an earlier strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region left a newborn baby dead.